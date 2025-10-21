European NATO allies gearing up for war with Russia — foreign intel chief

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Moscow is observing European NATO allies gearing up for war with Russia, Sergey Naryshkin, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said at a meeting of the Heads of Security and Intelligence Services of the CIS Member States, according to the text published on the SVR website.

"We can clearly see that European NATO allies are preparing for war with our country. The task has been set to ensure that all necessary resources are allocated to the NATO response forces designated for this purpose within a short time frame," he said.

"They have launched an accelerated expansion of defense production across Europe. Mobilization measures and the systematic indoctrination of the population with propaganda about an allegedly inevitable Russian aggression have become routine," Naryshkin added.

According to the SVR chief, Russia is also aware that "the problem of finding a sufficient number of mobilized troops with the required physical and psychological readiness remains unresolved."

"Another headache for European leaders is the widespread social apathy and discontent with the ruling elite, particularly among the youth. Brussels, Paris, and Berlin are also uncertain whether Washington would fulfill its obligations under Article 5 of the Washington Treaty in the event of a war with Russia. Without this, as even the European External Action Service admits, any calculations aimed at achieving strategic superiority over our country are, quote, illusory," Naryshkin concluded.