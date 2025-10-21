Russian diplomat comments on reports of Lavrov-Rubio meeting allegedly put on hold

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Moscow will continue to face fabricated reports in Western media, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said, commenting on claims that a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been suspended.

"I would like to point out that it’s impossible to put on hold what has not been agreed on. I am sure that we will continue to face a situation where various news outlets, namely Western ones, release unfounded bogus stories in order to make the headlines and trigger speculations and questions, spreading it all and making sure it is analyzed the way the Westerners need," the diplomat noted.

CNN reported earlier, citing White House sources, that a meeting between Lavrov and Rubio, which had been expected to take place in the coming days, had been "put on hold for the time being.".