Russian Pacific Fleet naval group makes business call at Thailand

SATTAHIP /Thailand/, October 21. /TASS/. A Russian Pacific Fleet naval group comprising the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, the corvette Gremyashchy and the large sea tanker Boris Butoma has made a business call at Thailand, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

The Pacific Fleet’s naval group arrived at the Sattahip main naval base of the Royal Thai Navy, he specified.

"We are glad to pay a new visit to the Kingdom of Thailand. Everything is familiar to us here and we will be glad to pay more visits to you," said Alexey Ulyanenko, commander of the Pacific Fleet’s naval group.

A military band and Thai officers greeted the Russian naval group on the shore. The Pacific Fleet’s naval group will stay in Thailand on a business call until October 25. During the visit, Russian and Thai naval sailors will hold joint communications and maneuvering exercises in Thailand’s territorial waters.

The press office of the Russian Pacific Fleet reported on October 2 that its naval group had departed from the port of Vladivostok for long-distance deployment in the Asia-Pacific region and strategically important areas of the World Ocean. In the Peter the Great Gulf, the naval ships took deck-based Ka-27 helicopters on their board and the crews practiced measures to repel attacks by aerial weapons and naval drones of a simulated enemy.

Pacific Fleet’s naval group

The Marshal Shaposhnikov was floated out at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad in January 1985 as a large anti-submarine warfare ship of Project 1155. In 2016, the warship was placed in a dock of the Dalzavod Ship Repair Center in Vladivostok in the Russian Far East for repairs and modernization. During its upgrade, the Marshal Shaposhnikov was converted into a frigate and received advanced Kalibr-NK and Uran strike missile systems. After its trials, the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov rejoined the Pacific Fleet on April 27, 2021.

The Project 20385 lead corvette Gremyashchy was built at the Severnaya Verf Shipyard in St. Petersburg in northwestern Russia. The Russian Navy’s St. Andrew’s flag was hoisted aboard the corvette Gremyashchy in December 2020. The warship arrived at the Pacific Fleet’s main naval base together with the submarines Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Volkhov on November 30, 2021.

The large sea tanker Boris Butoma is a replenishment tanker of the Russian Pacific Fleet. The tanker was built under Project 1559-V at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg. It joined the Navy on October 30, 1978.