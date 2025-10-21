EU, NATO working to thwart everything — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The EU and NATO countries are acting destructively in the international arena and are working to thwart everything, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

Commenting on the risks of disrupting the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, the senior diplomat said: "The countries that make up the EU and NATO are working to thwart everything. There is no issue that is of no interest to them except how to damage Russia, undermine our positions, and make it more difficult for us to solve the problems we face. This is the sole goal of all EU policy. They are the most destructive force in the international arena." "Therefore, it is no wonder that they engage in all kinds of sabotage. We are ready for this and understand how to counter it," Ryabkov said in reply to a TASS question.

Following his October 16 telephone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet in Budapest soon. The US president later explained that this could happen within the next two weeks. After the leaders' conversation, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for a new meeting between the two leaders, which could be held in Budapest. On October 17, Trump met with Zelensky at the White House to discuss arms deliveries to Ukraine, the upcoming Russia-US summit in Budapest, among other issues. Later, Zelensky admitted that at the Washington meeting, Trump’s team demanded that Kiev leave Donbass. Following the meeting, media outlets reported that Trump had refused to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles.