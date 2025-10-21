Russia’s Battlegroup West destroys 113 Ukrainian UAVs, 48 UAV control posts in past day

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West destroyed 113 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 48 UAV control posts and two US-made Starlink satellite communications terminals of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Battlegroup West Spokesman Ivan Bigma reported on Tuesday.

"Air defense crews shot down three guided aerial bombs, 60 fixed-wing UAVs and 53 R18 heavy combat quadcopter drones. In addition, 48 UAV control posts, seven electronic warfare stations and two Starlink satellite communications terminals were uncovered and destroyed," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian army lost a T-72 tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two armored combat vehicles, two Akatsiya and Bogdana self-propelled artillery systems, seven mortars and 10 robotic vehicles in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup West, he specified.