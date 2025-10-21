Russian Strela-10 air defense system downs Ukrainian Furia drone near Kramatorsk in DPR

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. A Russian Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system shot down a Ukrainian Furia reconnaissance drone in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka frontline area of the special military operation in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Air defense units of the Battlegroup South are controlling the airspace in the area of their responsibility in the Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka direction. In its combat operations, a Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system crew of the Battlegroup South destroyed a Furia unmanned aerial vehicle designed to conduct air reconnaissance and adjust artillery fire," the ministry said in a statement.

Air surveillance posts of the Battlegroup South also shot down two Ukrainian heavy drones, it said.