Russia may play significant role in recognition of Palestinian State — ambassador

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia could play a significant role in involving other countries to recognize the State of Palestine, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

Asked whether the issue of establishing the independent State of Palestine would be possibly soon resolved the diplomat replied: "Yes, we hope so."

"You know that day after day, the international community recognizes the Palestinian State," the ambassador stated. "We believe that it is necessary to hold a major international conference to put an end to this confrontation. Russia plays a significant role regarding this issue."

Nofal pointed out that the first step in resolving the conflict has already been taken, and "a ceasefire, the opening of borders to allow humanitarian aid and the release of hostages are very good."

"The main problem will emerge during the second stage, because the Israelis insist that Hamas lay down all its weapons and that a new government be created that will govern Gaza," he noted. "The process will be indeed very complicated and it will be a time-consuming one."

The diplomat noted Palestinian Authority should assume control of the Gaza Strip.

"The Israelis insist that an international coalition should be formed in order to do this," he continued. "We are in the middle of this [settlement process]. However, the process is underway, and we hope that everything proceeds in the right direction."

The diplomat recalled that the Russian side, represented by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, positively assessed US President Donald Trump's ceasefire initiative.

On October 9, representatives from Israel and Hamas signed an agreement on implementing the first phase of a peace plan earlier presented by Trump, which includes the release of all hostages held in the Gaza Strip and the withdrawal of Israeli forces to agreed positions.

Overnight on October 10, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that the government had approved the hostage release deal. The Gaza ceasefire agreement came into effect at 9:00 a.m. GMT and Israeli troops began positioning themselves along adjusted deployment lines.

On Sunday, two Israeli soldiers were killed in a shelling attack near Rafah in the south of the enclave. Netanyahu accused the Hamas movement of breaching the ceasefire and instructed the army to "take action." The army then carried out strikes throughout the embattled enclave, hitting multiple targets. Hamas denies any involvement in the attack in Rafah.