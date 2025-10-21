MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia is ready to cooperate "with open arms" with everyone who intend to build relations on the basis of equality and mutual respect, but not dictate, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We are ready to cooperate with everyone with open arms who are willing to do this on the basis of equality, mutual respect, and not through dictate," Lavrov said in an interview for a documentary dedicated to the 80th birthday of Russia’s Oscar-winning film director Nikita Mikhalkov.

"It’s humiliating when they [the West] tell us - 'So be it, we invite you here,' 'you can raise the flag here, but there won't be any anthem for you here'," the minister continued. "However, I still understand athletes who participate and keep winning. They participate with dignity. It's not their fault."

Lavrov pointed out that, "in the areas, which are crucial for the life support of the country (security, technology, food), it is necessary to be self-sufficient, or to look for partners who are not infected with the Western 'disease,' which is about constantly living at the expense of others and force everyone to obey."

Russia’s top diplomat stressed that such partners do exist within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.