Russian top diplomat Lavrov to hold talks with Ethiopian counterpart in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to hold talks in Moscow on Tuesday with his Ethiopian counterpart Gedion Timotevos and the ministers plan to discuss bilateral relations as well as cooperation on international platforms, Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Yevgeny Terekhin told TASS.

According to him, the program of the Ethiopian delegation's visit to Russia provides for the "time check regarding the entire range of issues on the bilateral agenda, including practical cooperation in various spheres, preparations for future summit contacts and coordination of work on international platforms, primarily in the United Nations and BRICS."

"This is another link in the solid chain of our multifaceted and consistent cooperation, which has gained special momentum this year," Terekhin noted.

"We hope that this visit will help to boost our cooperation in trade, investment and technology spheres to a high level of political interaction, give an additional impetus to the practical implementation of the agreements previously reached by our leaders, and outline new directions of mutually beneficial partnership that meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of Russia and Ethiopia," he continued.

The Russian diplomat specified that in addition to the scheduled talks with the Russian foreign minister, important meetings are planned to be held at the level of relevant Russian and Ethiopian economic ministries and departments.

Terekhin also said that the visit of the Ethiopian delegation directly contributes to the development of the dialogue that took place at the highest level between the leaders of the two countries. He pointed out that the trusting relationship between the heads of state is the engine of the entire complex of Russian-Ethiopian relations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Moscow on September 25 with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.