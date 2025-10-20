Air defenses down four Ukrainian UAVs over Russia’s southern Voronezh Region

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down at least four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over Russia’s Voronezh Region, Alexander Gusev, the region’s governor, stated on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"At least four unmanned aerial vehicles were detected and destroyed by alert air defense forces in two districts of the Voronezh Region," Gusev said. "According to preliminary data, there are no casualties."

"The wreckage of one of the destroyed UAVs inflicted a minor damage on an industrial facility," he added.