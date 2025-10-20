GENICHESK, October 20. /TASS/. Ukraine’s military enlistment offices kidnap men on the streets of Kherson, depriving relatives of information about their fate as Kiev has turned the city "into a source of cannon fodder" for the army, said governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo.

"People are disappearing in Kherson occupied by the Kiev regime. People-catchers comb the neighborhoods that are far from the river. Men are grabbed on the streets of Tavrichesky, Shumensky, and the settlement and are taken away in the direction of Muzykovka. There, in the so-called ‘assembly point,’ which is more like a concentration camp, people are sent to the combat areas," Saldo wrote on Telegram.

According to him, men in Kherson are afraid to leave their homes, and "the occupation authorities have turned the city into a source of cannon fodder."

The head of the region said that relatives cannot find the missing, official structures do not provide any information.

"Relatives are trying to find them - they ask each other, visit the authorities, write on the social networks. But, as a rule, there is no information. The official structures do not respond, there are no lists, and the number of missing is growing. Only later do we receive messages and letters from the missing from the line of contact. Or killed in action notices," said Saldo.