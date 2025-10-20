LUGANSK, October 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian forces, including foreign mercenaries, are suffering significant losses on the borders of the Lugansk People's Republic, with approximately 4,000 personnel killed or wounded every week. According to military expert Andrey Marochko, up to 1,600 of these are eliminated by Russian forces.

"I am closely monitoring the situation within the Lugansk People's Republic's zone of responsibility," Marochko stated. "This isn't limited solely to the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic; it primarily involves our three battlegroups in the western LPR: 'North,' 'West,' and 'South.' Collectively, these groups are neutralizing over 4,000 Ukrainian militants each week. This has become a consistent pattern. While it doesn't mean that all of these militants are permanently eliminated, many are incapacitated - wounded to the point that they can no longer participate in combat. Approximately 30-40% of these losses are irreparable. Those who are wounded are considered medical casualties; some may return to the frontlines after treatment."

Marochko emphasized that the enemy suffers the most substantial losses in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup West, which operates in the Kupyansk area and the Svatovo-Kremennaya sector.