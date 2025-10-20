MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The West appears intent on prolonging Russia’s involvement in Ukraine until at least 2030-2031, according to Andrey Gurulev, a member of the State Duma from the United Russia party. Speaking on Larry Johnson’s podcast during the media forum of the International People’s Unity Club held at TASS, Gurulev analyzed Western political intentions.

He pointed to statements by Western leaders such as German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who reportedly envision engaging in conflict with Russia by 2029-2030. Gurulev emphasized the strategic implications: "If these figures genuinely aim to confront Russia, it’s clear they want Russia to be entangled in Ukraine through 2030 or 2031. That’s exactly what we must prevent. Our primary goal is to ensure Ukraine never again becomes an anti-Russian force."

Gurulev underscored Russia’s stance, stating, "The Russian side has not expressed any desire for military confrontation with the West. Have you heard any Russian politician, including President Vladimir Putin, declare an intention to go to war with anyone? No, I haven't. We have no such ambitions."

He reaffirmed that Russian society remains united in supporting the military effort. "Today, some of us are fighting directly, while the rest of the country provides assistance. That’s our collective effort," he said.

Looking ahead, Gurulev is confident that "Ukraine will not remain anti-Russian indefinitely; the objectives of denazification and demilitarization must be achieved." He also predicted that the upcoming talks between Russian and US presidents in Budapest might address these issues, stating, "I believe this will be a key topic of discussion."