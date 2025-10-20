Bilateral ties between Russia and DPRK are currently at their peak — senior legislator

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea are currently at their peak, the Federation Council’s Deputy Speaker Inna Svyatenko said at a meeting with Ri Chol, head of the Korean-Russian Friendship Promotion Group at the DPRK Supreme People's Assembly.

"Thanks to the special attention of the leaders of our countries – Russian President Vladimir Putin and DPRK President of State Affairs Kim Jong Un – and the warm, trusting relations that have been restored between them, bilateral ties are currently at their peak," she said.

Svyatenko also noted that the summit in Pyongyang in June 2024, as well as the resulting signing of an intergovernmental document – the Treaty on a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and the DPRK – "have become epochal events that are of colossal importance for enhancing interaction" between the two countries.