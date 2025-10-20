Lavrov, Rubio discuss steps to implement understandings reached by Putin, Trump

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have discussed potential concrete steps toward the implementation of the understandings reached during the October 16 phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a conversation between the two top diplomats.

"On October 20, a phone conversation was held between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. A constructive discussion of potential specific steps in the interests of implementing the understandings reached during the October 16 phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump was held," the ministry stated.

On October 16, Trump, following a phone conversation with Putin, said that they had agreed to meet in Budapest soon. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov also confirmed that Moscow and Washington will begin preparing for a new meeting between the two leaders which may take place in the Hungarian capital "without delay." According to him, this is "indeed a very important moment." Preparations for the meeting will begin in the near future, following a phone conversation between Rubio and Lavrov, Ushakov specified.