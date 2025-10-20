MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee on International Affairs, expressed Russia’s sincere gratitude to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and its leadership for the unwavering backing of Russia’s ongoing military operation. His remarks came during a meeting with Ri Chol, head of the North Korean-Russian Friendship Promotion Group at the Supreme People's Assembly.

"We highly value the steadfast support of the DPRK leadership for Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, as well as for Russia’s broader foreign policy objectives on the global stage," Dzhabarov stated. He recalled that, in a press conference marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russian President Vladimir Putin specifically praised the valor and dedication of Korean soldiers who fought alongside Russian forces – sacrificing their blood and lives – to bring the liberation of the Kursk Region closer.

"The heroic efforts of your soldiers resonated profoundly with the Russian people and received widespread acclaim from our leadership and military personnel. The Russian nation will never forget the immortal deeds of Korean brothers in arms. The names of the Korean heroes who fell on the battlefield will remain forever in our hearts. We will always honor their sacrifice as we do our own," Dzhabarov emphasized.

Since 2024, the two nations have been bound by the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, which includes mutual defense commitments. North Korean military personnel, demonstrating their loyalty and commitment to their allied duties, participated in the liberation of certain areas of the Kursk Region from Ukrainian forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov have both commended the bravery and vital role played by North Korean troops in defending the region.