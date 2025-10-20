Russia welcomes Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire agreement — MFA

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan on a mutual ceasefire and the cessation of cross-border shelling, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated in a comment.

"We welcome the agreement reached between Kabul and Islamabad through the mediation of the authorities of Qatar and Turkey on a mutual ceasefire and the cessation of shelling in the area of the Afghan-Pakistani border," the spokeswoman noted.

According to Zakharova, the commitment of Afghanistan and Pakistan to dialogue and resolving differences through political and diplomatic means is the foundation for maintaining peace between the two countries, which are friendly to Russia, and an important factor in ensuring regional security.

"We call on Kabul and Islamabad to expand their partnership interaction, including on counterterrorism issues," the diplomat emphasized.