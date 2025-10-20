Russian, Ethiopian leaders maintain trust-based dialogue — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The trust-based dialogue between the Russian and Ethiopian leaders promotes the development of relations between Moscow and Addis Ababa, Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Yevgeny Terekhin told TASS.

"The trust-based personal dialogue between our countries’ leaders is a driving force for the development of the entire spectrum of Russian-Ethiopian relations," he said.

"Regular top-level meetings, including on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa and BRICS summits, help outline strategic areas of cooperation and promptly resolve emerging problems," he stressed. "Each of such contacts gives a strong impetus to intergovernmental and business cooperation."

He recalled that during his talks in Moscow on September 25, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed once again invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit his country. "According to the Ethiopian leader, this visit will become a milestone event," the Russian diplomat noted. "This invitation was accepted by the Russian side with gratitude."

"Preparations for top-level visits require thorough coordination via diplomatic channels and their dates are agreed upon taking into account working schedules of the heads of state," Terekhin noted. "One thing is unchanged - the sides’ mutual commitment to maintaining regular and meaningful contacts on the highest political level.".