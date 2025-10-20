Ethiopia may host Russia-Africa 2026 summit, Russian Ambassador says

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Ethiopia may well become the floor to host the Russia - Africa summit in 2026 in view of its unique status of the political "capital" of Africa and mature infrastructure, Russian Ambassador in Addis Ababa Evgeny Teryokhin told TASS in an interview.

"The decision on the venue for such a large-scale event is taken in the course of consultations with all the African partners. I have no doubts in case the Ethiopian side sends a relevant request, Addis Ababa, considering its unique status and developed infrastructure, will be among the leaders for candidates to hold this most important event," the Ambassador said.

The format of Russia - Africa summit proved the need for it as the key position to build up the dialog between our country and countries of the continent based on equal rights and mutual respect. "Preparations of the third summit intended for 2026 is already underway within the framework of the forum of this partnership," the diplomat said.

Ethiopia, where the headquarters of the African Union is located, is rightfully considered the political capital of the continent, Teryokhin stressed. "Its historical role in establishment of pan-Africanism and the proactive position at the international arena are impossible. We highly value the contribution of Addis Ababa into development of Russian-African cooperation," the Ambassador added.

The third Russia-Africa summit is planned to be held at the African continent in 2026, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.