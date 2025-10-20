MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Under the pretext of combating narcoterrorism, the United States is actively seeking to preserve and expand its influence across Latin America, according to Alexander Stepanov, a military analyst at the Institute of Law and National Security within the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration. While Washington's control mechanisms in certain countries have waned, the US is simultaneously ramping up its military and political presence in others, notably Ecuador and Bolivia, stated Stepanov, a senior researcher at the Institute of Latin America of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"We observe a clear trend toward the forcible subjugation of Latin American nations that diverge from the pro-American consensus," Stepanov explained. "Under the guise of fighting 'narco-terrorism,' the United States is orchestrating a comprehensive campaign aimed at reshaping the regional landscape and suppressing any centers of independent policy. As leverage diminishes in Caracas and Bogota, Washington is scrambling to establish new footholds. Ecuador, with which full cooperation - including military collaboration - has been restored, and Bolivia are likely to serve as new strategic outposts for US military operations in the region."

The expert highlighted recent incidents, such as the destruction of a Colombian fishing boat by US forces and the ensuing heated exchanges between the Colombian and US presidents, as symptomatic of deeper contradictions and a shift from traditional control methods toward direct confrontation. Similarly, the hybrid conflict launched by Washington against Venezuela - ostensibly over insufficient efforts to combat drug trafficking - exemplifies the declining effectiveness of American diplomacy and a move toward overt aggression. Notably, US naval forces have destroyed at least five speedboats in international waters of the Caribbean, underscoring a transition from strategic pressure to outright military intervention.

Emerging US proxies in Latin America

According to Stepanov, Ecuador - where US military support has transformed it into a major regional drug hub - may soon become a further focal point for American influence. Under President Daniel Noboa, who sought assistance from Trump in countering drug cartels, military and defense cooperation with the United States has been significantly reinforced. In September, Noboa proposed a referendum to lift constitutional restrictions on deploying foreign military bases, paving the way for the establishment of new facilities, including a naval logistics hub equipped with Marine Corps units and the potential stationing of advanced aircraft such as F-35s and F-22s, along with strategic drones.

Alarmingly, the plan to transfer the Galapagos Islands - an ecologically sensitive UNESCO World Heritage Site - to the United States for military use has raised serious concerns. Recent approvals for security arrangements and cooperation agreements between Ecuador and the US, finalized on December 10, 2024, signal a troubling erosion of Ecuador’s sovereignty and its gradual absorption into Washington’s sphere of influence.

Furthermore, Stepanov views Bolivia as another prime target for US strategic interests. With both leading presidential candidates advocating for close ties with Washington, the likelihood of a political realignment is high. Such a shift could facilitate the use of Bolivian territory as a strategic base for projecting military power throughout the region.

In summary, Stepanov emphasizes that these developments reflect Washington’s broader strategy to embed itself deeper within Latin America, often under the guise of combating drug trafficking but ultimately aimed at consolidating regional dominance and countering independent political trajectories.