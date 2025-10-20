Russian troops advance near Krasny Liman, gain foothold on Yampol outskirts, says DPR head

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian troops are advancing near the settlement of Krasny Liman (the Ukrainian name of Liman) and have gained a foothold on the outskirts of Yampol in the Donetsk region, DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) Head Denis Pushilin said during a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel on Monday.

"We should pay special attention to the Krasny Liman frontline area. Our troops have also improved their positions in the area of Krasny Liman, in particular, on its outskirts. We also see that the enemy is doing its utmost to hold its positions near the settlement of Yampol. However, our troops have gained a foothold on the outskirts of Yampol as well. They continue their advance," the DPR head said.

The Ukrainian military is trying by all means to hold on to Yampol because its liberation will cut off all supply routes for its battlegroup in Krasny Liman, he added.