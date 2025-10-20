No alternative to Anchorage framework — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The spirit of the Russian-American summit in Alaska has no substitute, said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

"The main thing for us now is to convey to the Americans that Anchorage has set the parameters, in which we should work. We have no alternative way here," the diplomat told reporters.

"It is possible to artificially broaden the agenda by including certain topics that are significant but complex and time-consuming, yet how this would advance progress in the main areas remains uncertain. We are currently assessing this."

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump took place in August in Anchorage, Alaska.