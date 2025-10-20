Lavrov, Rubio to mull special military operation in Ukraine at meeting — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The special military operation, Western backing for the Kiev regime and a wide range of bilateral issues will be on the agenda of the upcoming meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Of course, the subject of the special military operation and the line pursued by the Western group in support of Ukraine that cannot suit us," the senior diplomat said. "We have a lot of topics on the bilateral agenda."

The topics will also cover issues "related to economic matters, which also require attention," he said.