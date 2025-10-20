Phone conversation between Lavrov, Rubio approaches — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. A telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is forthcoming, while the venue for their meeting is not yet established, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"No, there is absolutely no agreement. Everything is still being considered," he said, when asked when and where the meeting might take place.

When asked about the possibility of a phone call, Ryabkov indicated that "it is approaching. This is an issue that, unlike a face-to-face contact, is at a more advanced stage of approval."

When asked whether any documents would be prepared on paper for the Lavrov-Rubio meeting: ‘It depends on the situation. Contacts with the Americans across different channels are ongoing, and the format can vary. Sometimes certain points are put on paper, though not necessarily as formal notes, but in a different style or format."