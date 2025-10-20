No date set yet for Russia-US meeting on irritants — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. No date has been agreed yet for consultations on irritants between Moscow and Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Not yet," he said in response to a question on the matter.

Ryabkov told TASS earlier that the third round of Russia-US talks on eliminating irritants in bilateral relations would be held before the end of the fall.

Talks on normalizing the operation of the Russian and US embassies and overcoming irritants between the two countries took place in the Turkish city of Istanbul on February 27 and April 10. Russia’s delegation was led by Moscow’s Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev, while Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter headed the US delegation. The first meeting, which was closed to the media, lasted over six hours, and the second round of consultations lasted five and a half hours.