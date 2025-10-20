Many in unfriendly countries sympathize with Russia, share its values — top diplomat

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia’s inclusive policy enjoys broad support worldwide, with many in unfriendly countries sympathizing with Russia and embracing its values, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video message to participants of the 17th Assembly of the Russian World.

"Together with allies and like-minded partners, Russia is effectively working to establish a more just and multipolar world order based on the principles of the UN Charter in their entirety, coherence, and mutual connection," he said. "I am pleased to note that our constructive and integrative efforts enjoy wide-ranging backing from the international community. Even in countries whose governments take hostile actions, many sympathize with Russia and share our traditional, spiritual, and moral values. We know this, recognize it, and deeply appreciate it."

Lavrov emphasized that the Russian language is a vital factor in Russia’s civilizational unity. "As chairman of the board of trustees of the Russkiy Mir Foundation, I assure you that the Foreign Ministry is undertaking and will continue to pursue active efforts to broaden the reach of the Russian language and culture globally, enhancing cooperation with all who care about the history, present, and future of our shared Russian world," the minister concluded.