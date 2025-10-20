Kremlin responds to Zelensky's statement about his readiness to go to Budapest

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The details of the upcoming summit in Budapest, agreed upon by the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, have not yet been determined, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told a news briefing.

He was commenting on Vladimir Zelensky's statement about his readiness to join the summit.

"There are no details yet regarding the meeting the two presidents discussed," Peskov emphasized in response to a question about the Kremlin's assessment of Zelensky's statement and whether such an option could be a step toward compromise.

On October 16, following a phone call with Putin, Trump announced that the two leaders had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for a new summit between Putin and Trump, possibly to be held in the Hungarian capital. In response, Orban ordered the formation of an organizing committee to facilitate the summit, stating that the preparations "began Thursday evening."