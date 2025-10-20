Kiev’s mixed statements cannot advance peace efforts — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Moscow is taking note of all the contradictory statements coming from Kiev, which aren’t contributing to efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"We can hear quite inconsistent statements that Kiev is making. We can see that the Kiev regime’s position is also full of contradictions. All this is certainly not advancing the peaceful settlement process," he pointed out when asked how the Kremlin viewed signals from Kiev.

"All the contradictions that we see in Kiev certainly cannot facilitate the process, but on the contrary, they are rather complicating it," Peskov concluded.

Vladimir Zelensky stated earlier that Ukraine was close to ending military operations. He added, however, that he would not accept the demand "for a withdrawal from Donbass." In addition, Zelensky submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada (parliament), which extend martial law and mobilization.