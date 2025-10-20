Moscow maintains contacts with Washington on resolving Ukraine conflict — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Moscow continues holding communication with Washington on resolving the crisis around Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We maintain contacts with the Americans in this matter on resolving the Ukraine issue. Serious work is underway. We’ll see what unfolds," he said, commenting on Kiev’s contradictory statements concerning efforts to settle the conflict.

Vladimir Zelensky stated earlier that Ukraine was close to ending military operations. He added, however, that he would not accept the demand "for a withdrawal from Donbass." In addition, Zelensky submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada (parliament), which extend martial law and mobilization.