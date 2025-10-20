Russia hopes to make progress on Ukrainian settlement at Budapest summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia expects the summit in Budapest to yield some progress toward resolving the Ukrainian crisis and hopes to address bilateral relations with the United States, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"First, we would like to make some progress on the Ukrainian settlement track. And to use this meeting to discuss our bilateral relations," he told reporters when asked about Moscow’s expectations from the Budapest summit.

On October 16, following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US leader Donald Trump announced that the two leaders had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for a new summit between Putin and Trump, possibly to be held in the Hungarian capital. In response, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered the formation of an organizing committee to facilitate the summit, stating that the preparations "began Thursday evening."