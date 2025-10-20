Ukrainian army launches over 80 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, October 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces launched over 80 drones and two projectiles at populated areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, the regional crisis center said in a statement.

"Four drones were launched at the villages of Belovskoye, Yasniye Zori and Tserkovny in the Belgorodsky District; three of the drones were jammed and downed. Two civilians - a man and a woman - were killed on the spot after a drone dropped explosive devices on the village of Yasniye Zori," the statement reads. According to the crisis center, the drone attack left another man injured; he was taken to Belgorod’s City Hospital No. 2.

The Ukrainian army launched one unmanned aerial vehicle at the city of Belgorod; the attack damaged the roof of an apartment building and shattered the windows of three apartments in another residential building. Three drones attacked the Borisovsky District. Attacks on the Valuisky District involved 13 drones and two projectiles. According to the crisis center, a civilian was injured in a drone strike on the village of Kazinka; he received out-patient assistance at Valuiki Central District Hospital. Two private houses were damaged.

Eight Ukrainian drones attacked the Volokonovsky District, leaving a man injured; three private houses were damaged. The Ukrainian military launched a fixed-wing drone at the Korochansky District, where falling drone debris damaged a private house. The Krasnogvardeisky District was also attacked by a fixed-wing drone; two private houses were damaged.

Seventeen unmanned aerial vehicles attacked populated areas in the Graivoronsky District, damaging eight private houses. A drone attacked the Rovensky District; there were no casualties or damage. The Ukrainian army launched 36 drones at the Shebekinsky District; a man was injured and two private houses were damaged.