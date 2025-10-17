{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
West instructed Russia on freedom of speech for years, now it wants to ban it — Putin

The Russian leader noted that the reaction of Western elites on a new interpretation of events was primitive and straightforward
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Western elites spent years teaching Russia about the importance of freedom of speech and competition, and now they are trying to ban and block all of that, President Vladimir Putin said in a speech marking the 20th anniversary of RT.

"For years, they [Western elites] taught us how to live, how the media should work, how to understand democracy and what democracy is. What true freedom of speech is. They convinced us of the importance of competition, pluralism of opinion, and so on," Putin said. "But what happened to these mentors when RT appeared and hundreds of millions of people began watching a channel offering a new interpretation of events? The reaction of these very elites, whom I have already mentioned, was primitive and straightforward: ‘ban, cancel, block’," the Russian leader noted.

Military operation in Ukraine
Nearly 30 Ukrainian drones taken down over Russian regions in two hours
Nine of them were destroyed over the Voronezh Region
Russia says intends to expand security coordination with China in Asia-Pacific region
The ministry said that, despite unilateral illegitimate restrictive measures, as well as non-market methods of competition from the West, practical cooperation is successfully gaining momentum
Russian Energy Week in Moscow gathers over 7,000 people from 100 countries
"Over 30 energy cooperation agreements were signed at the forum," Anton Kobyakov, Advisor to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the REW 2025 Organizing Committee, noted
Russia, Africa could increase mutual trade to $50 bln — official
Over the past five years, Russia's trade turnover with African countries grew by more than 60%, from $16.8 bln to $27.7 bln
Silver prices lost 7% on Comex today
Silver prices declined to $49.69 per Troy ounce
Kremlin explains why Oreshnik missile came as surprise
"I am sure that neither of us is even aware right now of any new future developments," Dmitry Peskov said
Trump’s plans to meet with Putin came as surprise for Zelensky, arriving in US — Axios
According to the portal, before the phone conversation between the Presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Zelensky was very optimistic about his planned meeting with Donald Trump
Giving Tomahawks to Kiev cannot shift conflict's course, EU diplomat says
According to the diplomat, while such a move would send a strong political signal to Moscow, it would not be decisive militarily
TotalEnergies' LNG terminal in Le Havre to be closed by the court’s ruling
According to the Ecology for Le Havre association, the facility has not received deliveries for over a year
Corridor between Ukraine, Russia in Vasilyevka to stay closed — governor
According to Yevgeny Balitsky, the corridor "did more harm than good" for the Russian side
European global 'war party' does not want peace on continent — foreign intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin emphasized that Russia's opponents do not want this because "it will become obvious that their multibillion-dollar expenditures on maintaining the puppet and neo-Nazi regime in Kiev are useless and detrimental to their own populations"
Argentinean business taking interest in Russia, major projects frozen — Ambassador
The business council of Russia and Argentina has been reestablished recently, with businessmen focusing on continuation of interaction among its members, Dmitry Feoktistov noted
Tomahawks’ supplies to be culmination of failed US policy on Ukraine — expert
"It is not a path to peace, but the next logical step toward the US-Russia conflict long desired by the hawks," Eldar Mamedov said
Putin-Trump talks in Budapest won’t change special op goals — analyst
Finnish journalist Janus Putkonen noted that the demilitarization of Ukraine is "the most important thing," as only this will allow "the threat to Russian soldiers and civilians to finally be removed"
Ural trucks to be produced in Uganda-Russian Ambassador
The parties signed final minutes in conclusion of the third meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic and scientific-technical cooperation, where specific areas of trade-investment and industrial cooperation for the foreseeable future were set out
Zelensky to deal with Trump’s refusal to supply Tomahawks — ex-CIA officer says
According to Ray McGovern, the most recent conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump also demonstrated the lasting significance of their meeting in Anchorage
Russia delivers massive overnight precision strike on Ukrainian military-industrial sites
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,670 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Hamas to hand over body of one more hostage to Red Cross
The body will be handed over to medics at about 11:00 p.m.
Ukraine eliminates group of its own soldiers for attempting to surrender in Kharkov Region
They clarified that at least six Ukrainian soldiers were killed as a result of the mass drone attack
Tunnel connecting Russia, US may be built in less than 8 years, at $8 bln — RDIF head
According to Kirill Dmitriev, the tunnel with a railroad and cargo link, will unlock joint resource exploration
Western media abuse their monopoly position — Putin
The president recalled that the leading Western media outlets almost always published whatever they wanted under the guise of objective news
Kiev pummels Zaporozhye nuke, authorities doing their best to protect — governor
Yevgeny Balitsky noted that any actions could be expected from the Ukrainian regime, this is why all forces at the station are always ready
Russian military doing everything to ensure national security — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the Russian army has all the necessary resources
Orban says preparations for Russian-US summit in Budapest in full swing
On Thursday, after holding a phone conversation with Russian president Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump said they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest
Russia-Alaska tunnel would be attractive to China, but costs exceed benefits — experts
According to Dmitry Zavyalov, from an economic perspective, such a facility could only be useful as part of a larger logistics infrastructure, which would have to be built largely from scratch
Dutch Supreme Court dismisses Russia's appeal in the Yukos case
The court also ordered Russia to pay 2,200 euros in legal fees to the former shareholders, plus interest, if these amounts are not settled within 14 days
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Zelensky wants Trump to let him buy US weapons without restrictions — official
Vladimir Zelensky stated that there had been delays in the scheme by which NATO countries buy US weapons to send them to Ukraine
Russian cosmonauts complete their spacewalk
They installed unique equipment for the Ekran-M experiment on the exterior of the Nauka multipurpose lab module used to grow semiconductors in the vacuum of space
Russia applied for participation of Sputnik V vaccine in COVAX
The mechanism involves 190 countries and economies
US lawmaker posts documents on JFK assassination provided by Russian envoy
The declassified Soviet documents will be officially published in Russia in November
Upcoming Putin-Trump meeting in Budapest is 'slap in the face' of EU — media
European countries will have to grant permission for the presidential plane to fly over their territory, despite sanctions and the International Criminal Court warrant, the newspaper pointed out
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,570 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 21 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Hundreds of classified military documents found at Polish landfill — website
According to officials representing the military unit the lost documents belonged to, what had been found were illegal copies, because they still had the originals
Trump assumes Russia trying to delay resolution of Ukrainian crisis
The US president also expressed confidence that the Russian leader "wants to make a deal"
Upcoming Putin-Trump meeting proves Europeans just spectators, expert says
Berlin and Brussels have taken themselves out of the game by consistently rejecting diplomacy and negotiations, foreign policy expert Sevim Dagdelen stated
Trump confident Ukrainian settlement process runs ‘pretty well’
US President expressed confidence that the conflict would be resolved
Putin-Trump call silences European 'war party' — expert
"The telephone conversation between Putin and Trump is likely to bear fruit," Eddie Gonzales said
Orban assures Putin he is ready to provide conditions for meeting with Trump
At the initiative of the Hungarian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with the Hungarian prime minister
Russia-US summit may assist Ukrainian settlement, boost trade — expert
Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for the meeting
Putin-Trump meeting may facilitate return of Russian diplomatic property in US — expert
Specialist in American studies Malek Dudakov noted that the phone call between the two leaders "was held in a positive format"
What we know about Kiev forces' strike on war correspondents in Zaporozhye Region
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said the Russian side will conduct a thorough investigation to identify the operator of the Ukrainian drone that carried out the deadly attack
Ukraine using sophisticated means to damage infrastructure in Zaporozhye Region
Region’s governor Yevgeny Balitsky stressed that the authorities were taking all possible countermeasures
Putin names law, economics and politics as spheres of his expertise
The head of state reiterated that he has an education in law
Putin conveys Russia's stance on Tomahawks firmly to Trump — Kremlin
During the call, Vladimir Putin emphasized that sending Tomahawks would not alter the situation on the front lines, but would inflict serious harm on relations between Moscow and Washington
Ukrainian military reports casualties from strike on army training center
The exact numbers were not specified
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
US needs Tomahawks, some other weapons supplied to Kiev itself, Trump says
The US leader noted that Washington had given to Kiev "a lot" already
Pakistan, Afghanistan extend ceasefire — media
According to the source, the Pakistani delegation has already arrived in Doha, which is expected to host conflict settlement talks
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past 24 hours
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 460 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
MOEX Russia Index soaring amid Trump, Zelensky talks
The index gained 5.31% to 2,746.3 points
Russia to regard Tomahawk deliveries to Ukraine as hostile action — SVR chief
Sergey Naryshkin said this issue was discussed yesterday during a phone conversation between the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States of America
West still pursuing its ‘mad dream’ of defeating Russia — foreign intel chief
SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin noted that these cries and moans had quieted down somewhat over the past year
Western technologies in fuel, energy sector may any moment become unavailable — Putin
This is today’s reality, the Russian president said
Explosions reported in Ukrainian cities of Cherkassy, Poltava
Air raid warnings are currently in effect for eight Ukrainian regions
Cuban president says Nobel Peace Prize award to Machado shameful
Machado is an opposition former member of the Venezuelan parliament
Russian troops hit Ukrainian UAV launch site in Iskander missile strike near Kharkov
According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the strike destroyed four semi-trailer trucks, five UAV launchers and 30 Ukrainian militants, among them UAV operators and technicians and truck drivers
Putin-Trump meeting to be prepared gradually, many issues to be resolved — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will work out the details at first
EU introduces sanctions against leadership of TASS, VGTRK, Moskovsky Komsomolets
Additionally, the sanctions were introduced against Director General of the St. Petersburg TV Channel Alexander Malkevich and Editor-in-Chief of the National Defense magazine Igor Korotchenko
Russian embassy in Hungary ready to help organize Putin-Trump meeting
"As soon as a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Budapest is officially confirmed, the diplomatic mission will get in touch with the Hungarian foreign ministry," the statement says
Putin, Trump may discuss redivision of global energy markets
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that he is not sure Europe will be left with the main role
Trump believes chance to achieve settlement in Ukraine quickly exists
The American leader expressed hope that the conflict would end before his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping
Georgia detains another 16 people for storming presidential palace on October 4
As part of the ongoing investigation, the Georgian police detained a total of 62 people
Russian Pacific Fleet ships depart for deployment in distant waters
In the Peter the Great Gulf, the naval ships took deck-based Ka-27 helicopters on their board and the crews practiced measures to repel attacks by aerial weapons and naval drones of a simulated enemy
Death toll from rains, floods in Mexico up to 72
Forty-eight people are still missing
Moscow relies on official statements from India, China on oil purchases — Kremlin
These statements are publicly available, Dmitry Peskov added
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Total of 336,000 people sign contracts with Russian army in 2025 — Medvedev
According to the politician, "every region, every constituent entity of the Russian Federation, every recruitment center is doing its part"
Pentagon chief wears tie in Russian flag colors to Trump-Zelensky meeting
Pete Hegseth was seated to Donald Trump’s left
Topic of Russian military bases in Syria discussed during Russian-Syrian talks — Kremlin
Commenting on media reports suggesting Syrian authorities are interested in resuming Russian patrols in the southern regions of the country, Dmitry Peskov noted that he was not aware of such publications
With Brits behind it, Kiev regime capable of any terrorist attacks — deputy
Leonid Slutsky stressed that all countries in the area where the gas pipeline runs "need to strengthen protection and not weaken security measures"
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Putin convenes Security Council meeting after phone call with Trump — Kremlin aide
On Thursday evening, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held their eighth phone call this year
Test voyage of ferry from Turkey made to Sochi — governor
The scheduled service is premature and unsafe, Veniamin Kondratyev said
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Zelensky is openly lying about situation around ZNPP, says Russian diplomat
Zelensky has repeatedly said in a bid to accuse Russia that no power is fed to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant because of our actions, Rodion Miroshnik said
Ukraine’s shelling attacks on ZNPP geared to make region unfit for living — governor
The biggest problem is that Ukrainian artillery can reach coastal areas, Yevgeny Balitsky said
Trump calls Hungary safe place to meet with Putin
US President pointed out that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is a good leader in governing the country
FACTBOX: Explosion occurs at factory in Russia's Bashkortostan
Eight people were injured and are receiving medical treatment
Zelensky agrees with Trump that parties to Ukraine conflict should stop where they are
Vladimir Zelensky also acknowledged that the issue of territories would be brought to the negotiation table
US hopes Kiev won’t need Tomahawk missiles, Trump says
The US leader hopes to be able to get the war over with without thinking about Tomahawks
US needs Tomahawk missiles for itself, cannot deplete its stockpile — Trump
The US leader described these cruise missiles as "a vicious, offensive, incredibly destructive weapon"
Gazprom’s financial position is stable and reliable — CEO
The company fund its expenses primarily from its operating cash flow, Alexey Miller said
Russia-US summit, Ukraine peace becomes hardest test: details of Putin-Trump talk
According to the Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Moscow and Washington will "without delay" begin preparations for a new meeting between the two leaders, which may take place in Budapest
Transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine on hold now — Rada lawmaker
According to Yegor Cherniev, the entire range of other matters will be discussed
Press review: Putin, Trump agree to meet again as EU prepares Ukraine for prolonged war
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 17th
Indian imports of Russian oil accelerates in October — news agency
Indian imports of Russian oil totaled about 1.8 mln barrels per day
Missile attack under way in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi — authorities
Sochi residents were asked to take all the necessary safety measures
FACTBOX: Aftermath of Ukrainian night drone strike on Crimea's power substations
As a result of the drone strike, several power substations in the Republic of Crimea were hit, regional head Sergey Aksyonov said
MOEX Index up 4.35%, RTS Index up 1.9% as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
The yuan rate rose 18 kopecks to 11.38 rubles
Russian Su-35S jets effectively hunt down enemy targets in Ukraine operation — Rostec
Russia’s state tech corporation said the aircraft is in demand in the troops
Poland not to extradite to Germany Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Streams — PAP
The court also canceled his temporary detention
IMF assumes conflict in Ukraine to continue in 2026 — department director
According to Director of the IMF European Department Alfred Kammer, the projections proceed from Kiev’s judgments
Israeli strike on vehicle in Gaza claims 11 lives — media
The Israel Defense Forces has not yet commented on the incident
Kremlin questions NATO chief’s competence to comment on Russian pilots, captains
Dmitry Peskov commented on a statement by Mark Rutte who said Russia’s pilots don’t know how to fly a fighter jet and that the captains of the ships can’t anchor
Zelensky offers Trump Ukrainian drones in exchange for Tomahawks
Vladimir Zelensky also held talks with representatives of major US defense contractors
Gazprom set historical record of daily pipe gas supplies to China
This is already the fourth record since gas pipeline supplies reached the maximum contract level on December 1, 2024
Hungarian PM plans to hold phone conversation with Putin today
Viktor Orban expressed hope that the upcoming talks between the two leaders in the Hungarian capital will become an important step toward settling the Ukraine conflict
