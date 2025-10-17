MELITOPOL, October 17. /TASS/. Ukraine is constantly attacking the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, while the regional authorities and employees of the station are doing everything possible to ensure its safety, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said in an interview with TASS.

"The enemy is creating problems all the time, hitting the infrastructure, the periphery of the nuclear power plant. We restore, repair, and keep it in operation so that it does not pose a danger to anyone living on earth today. As for the means and forces, we have enough of them, and the Soviet reserves were quite powerful. We also have a regiment of the troops of radiation, chemical and biological protection, which today is ready to eliminate any incredible consequences," he said.

He added that any actions can be expected from the Ukrainian regime, this is why all forces at the station are always ready and no efforts of the Ukrainian army will prevent them from fulfilling their tasks.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has been operating on emergency diesel generators for three weeks now, as all external power supply lines have been damaged by fighting and are not functioning. Shelling damaged the last, 750 kV Dneprovskaya high-voltage transmission line on September 23, and specialists could not begin to restore it due to enemy shelling. Another 330 kV Ferroalloy-1 line has been disconnected since May 7, the damage is located on the territory controlled by Ukraine on the right bank of the Dnepr River. On October 9, the IAEA said that restoring external power supply to the plant had begun after the agency's contacts with Russia and Ukraine.