Ukraine’s shelling attacks on ZNPP geared to make region unfit for living — governor

MELITOPOL, October 17. /TASS/. Ukraine’s shelling attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are geared to make this region maximally uncomfortable to live in, Yevgeny Balitsky, the Zaporozhye Region governor, told TASS.

"Today, the situation is under control, thank God. Despite the enemy seeking to create conditions to, as the British prime minister said, make Crimea unfit for living. The same is in the Zaporozhye Region, with the enemy sparing no effort to make it uncomfortable for living, make people flee it and this way demonstrate Russia’s impotency in its new territories. Naturally, we are resisting," he said, adding that the biggest problem is that Ukrainian artillery can reach coastal areas.

"The nuclear power plant is now shut down, i.e. it is in a state of a cold shutdown, when it doesn’t generate energy. But the reactor needs to be cooled anyway because of residual heat. And now this residual heat is removed by means of power generators feeding pumps. Because last time external power was supplied via the Ferrosplavnaya line from a substation in Ukraine. It made it possible to cool the reactor. Now, this power line is not operating and we generate energy thanks to a generator," he stressed.