West still pursuing its ‘mad dream’ of defeating Russia — foreign intel chief

SAMARKAND, October 17. /TASS/. Western countries have not yet abandoned their "mad dream" of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

"The goal of a number of Western countries, primarily the European wing of NATO, is to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. However, it should be noted that these cries and moans have quieted down somewhat over the past year. But Westerners have not given up on this mad dream," he said on the sidelines of a meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services in Samarkand.