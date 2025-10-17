Hungary defending its sovereignty inspires respect of Putin, Trump — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Hungary, which defends its national interests, inspires the respect of Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, which influenced the choice of Budapest as a possible venue for the summit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"In this case, Hungary as a NATO and EU country, has a unique position in terms of its sovereignty, in terms of defending its own interests. This certainly inspires the leaders’ respect," he said, explaining why Budapest was chosen as a possible venue for the Russia-US summit.

On Thursday evening, Putin and Trump held their eighth phone call this year. The conversation between the two leaders lasted almost 2.5 hours, making it this year’s longest. Following the conversation, Trump announced that they agreed to meet in the Hungarian capital soon. Later, the US president noted that the meeting may take place in the next couple of weeks.