Orban assures Putin he is ready to provide conditions for meeting with Trump

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin received assurances in a telephone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that Budapest is ready to host a Russian-American summit, the Kremlin press service reported.

On Thursday evening, Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, held their eighth phone call this year. The conversation between the two leaders lasted almost 2.5 hours, making it this year’s longest. Following the conversation, Trump announced that they agreed to meet in the Hungarian capital soon. Later, the US president noted that the meeting may take place in the next couple of weeks.