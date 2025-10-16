Putin says Russia-US confrontation paradoxical given history of relations — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The current confrontation between Russia and the United States looks paradoxical given the history of relations between the two countries, especially during the Second World War, Russian President Vladimir Putin told US President Donald Trump, his assistant Yury Ushakov said.

"Both sides spoke about the deep mutual sympathies of the peoples of both countries, which were clearly manifested during the Second World War," the diplomat said at a news briefing.

"It was emphasized that the current state of affairs in bilateral relations looks paradoxical given this background.".