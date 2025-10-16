Russia, US to start preparations for Putin-Trump meeting — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian and US officials will immediately begin preparations for another meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The presidents discussed the possibility of another in-person meeting. This is a really important point. They agreed that the two countries’ officials would immediately start working on issues related to preparations for a summit, which can be held in Budapest, for instance," he noted.

Putin and Trump last met in Alaska in August. The Russian president told the media after the talks that the parties had focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict. The US leader, in turn, pointed to progress in the negotiation process but noted that the parties had not been able to agree on all issues.