Russia ready to work with OPCW on all cases of chemical weapons use by Ukraine — envoy

THE HAGUE, October 16. /TASS/. Russia is ready to work with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on all cases of Ukraine's use of such weapons, Ambassador to The Hague and Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin said in an interview with TASS.

"We confirm Russia's readiness, as well as that of its relevant services and specialists, to work together with the OPCW Technical Secretariat on all incidents involving the use of toxic chemicals by Kiev in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention," he said. The diplomat added that, as part of this process, Moscow expects to provide OPCW experts with relevant control samples and analytical materials during their visit to Russia.

In an interview with TASS on July 21, the diplomat said that Moscow had sent an official request for a technical mission to visit the country and assist in investigating the use of chemical weapons in the Ukrainian conflict zone. According to Tarabrin, this possibility is outlined in Article VIII of the Chemical Weapons Convention, which addresses requests for technical assistance from the OPCW in cases of suspected chemical weapons use.