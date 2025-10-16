Neocolonialism serious challenge to principles of UN Charter — Russian Foreign Ministry

KAMPALA, Uganda, October 16. /TASS/. Modern neocolonialism is a serious problem infringing on the principles of the UN Charter, Kirill Logvinov, Director of the Department of International Organizations of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at the 19th Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement.

"This December marks the 65th anniversary of the adoption by the General Assembly of historic resolution 1514 and the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to the Colonial Countries and Peoples. The process of decolonization led by the Soviet Union was a direct consequence of the exercise of the peoples' right to self-determination," the diplomat said. "Unfortunately, colonialism in modern forms remains one of the most serious problems for the implementation of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. New and increasingly sophisticated neocolonial practices are emerging."

Logvinov noted that the world is currently experiencing "complex crises that threaten development and security. Terrorism, climate change, food insecurity, geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts have weakened the fundamental pillars of multilateralism. In these circumstances, the Non-Aligned Movement is becoming a platform for inclusive and constructive dialogue."

According to the diplomat, the strength of the Non-Aligned Movement "is determined by the collective expression of commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter in their entirety and interrelationship, recognition of the central coordinating role of the United Nations and the sovereign equality of states."

The Non-Aligned Movement is an international organization that unites countries whose foreign policy is based on the rejection of participation in military-political blocs and peaceful coexistence of peoples based on the principles of independence and equality. The founding date of the movement is considered to be September 1, 1961, when the first conference of the heads of state and government of 25 Non-Aligned Countries opened in Belgrade. Currently, the Non-Aligned Movement unites 120 countries, and 18 states, while ten international organizations have an observer status.