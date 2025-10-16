Russian State Duma calls for condemnation of Latvian leadership’s neo-Nazi policies

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian State Duma lawmakers adopted at a plenary session a statement condemning the neo-Nazi policies of the Latvian authorities in connection with the deportation of 841 Russian citizens.

Latvia set October 13 as the deadline to take the Latvian language exam. After this date, Riga will consider the deportation of Russian citizens who have not demonstrated sufficient language proficiency to be legal. It is known that 841 Russians have already been deported on this basis. Moscow has emphasized that it has developed resettlement measures for them in their homeland.

"Considering discrimination on the basis of language, race, national or ethnic origin, political or other beliefs, the State Duma lawmakers call on the sane part of the world community to condemn the neo-Nazi policies of the Latvian leadership and to join forces in the fight against violations of fundamental human rights and freedoms, all forms of chauvinism, xenophobia, and related intolerance," the statement said.

The lawmakers also strongly condemned "yet another round of discrimination" by the Latvian authorities against Russian citizens who reside in the country permanently. The statement emphasized that the tightening of requirements primarily affected elderly citizens. "There are reliable reports of the deaths of several elderly people during exams to review their residence permits in Latvia, as well as cases of suicide among those who failed the exams," the document stated.

The deputies noted that Russia consistently pursues a policy of protecting and defending the interests of its compatriots. "Deported Russian citizens will be provided with all necessary support measures in their historical homeland," the statement said.