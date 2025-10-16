Russia reliably exports gas while increasing domestic consumption — Putin

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia remains a reliable gas exporter while continuing to expand domestic consumption, President Vladimir Putin said during the plenary session of Russian Energy Week.

"Our gas company ensures these markets with reliable supplies, as always — as we have done in all directions before. Together with our partners, we are working to increase the export potential of Russia’s gas sector. This applies not only to pipeline gas but also to LNG deliveries," the president said.

"At the same time, we are boosting domestic consumption, which is extremely important, including at gas chemical plants being built in the Volga region, Siberia, and the Russian Far East. We are increasing the supply of blue fuel to our cities and towns. Over the past five years alone, approximately 100,000 km of gas distribution networks have been laid," Putin added.

The 8th International Forum Russian Energy Week is taking place in Moscow on October 15-17. TASS is the forum’s information partner.