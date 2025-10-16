Ukrainian troops launch over 100 drones on Belgorod region in past day

BELGOROD, October 16. /TASS/. Over the past day, Ukrainian troops launched more than 100 drones and over five munitions on localities in the Belgorod Region in the past day, the bordering Russian region’s operational headquarters said in a Telegram post.

On Thursday morning, a man was injured in the village of Krasny Oktyabr outside Belgorod, the post reads. Also, five private homes and five apartments in a residential building were damaged in the Belgorod District, according to the report.

In the Borisovka District, a driver was injured as the Ukrainians launched two drones there.

Also, Ukrainian troops attacked localities in the Grayvoron District, using 16 unmanned aerial vehicles and firing seven munitions. An apartment building, three apartments in a residential building and five private homes were damaged in the attack.

Another private home and two enterprises were damaged as 28 enemy drones were launched on the Shebekino District, the headquarters added.