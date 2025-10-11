Russia to take measures over expulsion of Russian journalist from Sweden — Zakharova

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Moscow will respond to the expulsion of a Russian journalist from Sweden on trumped-up charges, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Despite having all the necessary documents, the Russian correspondent was detained, interrogated, and ultimately expelled. Will there be retaliatory measures? I hope you have no doubt about that," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to the diplomat, the Swedish authorities prevented a Russian journalist working for VGTRK from carrying out his professional duties while he was planning to shoot a story about the economic situation in EU countries. "This time, the pretext for preventing him from carrying out his editorial assignment and his subsequent deportation was, believe it or not, medical insurance. Yes, he had it," she noted. "It's just that Stockholm's decision meant that these insurance companies were essentially banned from operating in the country," the spokeswoman emphasized.

"The journalist was deprived of a five-year, multiple-entry French visa, not for violating the visa regime, but because his medical insurance is not valid in Sweden due to a decision by the Swedish authorities. At the same time, the French visa was issued taking this medical insurance into account. EU rules should be the same for everyone, but they're not," Zakharova concluded.