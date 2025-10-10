Melania Trump helps Russian girl come back home from Ukraine — Russian presidential envoy

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. US first lady Melania Trump has assisted in returning a Russian girl home from Ukraine, said Kirill Dmitriev, special presidential representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

"Russia continues to cooperate with the United States in various areas, including humanitarian ones. We appreciate Melania Trump's humanitarian leadership," he noted.

Earlier, Trump said that Russia and the United States had facilitated the reunification of eight children from Ukraine with their parents.

The US first lady also noted that she discussed the topic of Ukrainian children in Russia with Russian President Vladimir Putin.