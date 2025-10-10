Strategic arms agreement with US crucial — Putin

DUSHANBE, October 10. /TASS/. Agreements with the US to extend restrictions under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will be possible if they are "acceptable and useful." Otherwise, there may be no strategic arms deterrence mechanisms left, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the media following his visit to Tajikistan.

"We are ready to negotiate, if it is acceptable and useful for the Americans, for the American side. If not – let it be," he noted.

"It would be a shame, though" he added. "Because then there would be nothing left at all in terms of deterrence in the area of strategic offensive arms."

Putin announced at a meeting with the Russian Security Council on September 22 that Moscow is prepared to continue adhering to the treaty's quantitative restrictions for another year after the New START expires next February. However, he noted, this measure is only viable if Washington reciprocates.

Responding to a question from TASS on October 5, US President Donald Trump called the Russian leader's proposal a good idea. However, Washington has yet to officially respond to Moscow's proposal.