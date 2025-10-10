Putin says Nobel Peace Prize has lost its prestige, past winners 'did nothing for peace'

DUSHANBE, October 10. /TASS/. There have been instances in the past where the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to people who did nothing for peace, tarnishing the award’s legacy and the Nobel Committee's credibility, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters following a visit to Tajikistan.

"It’s not up to me to decide who should get the Nobel Prize. <...> There were cases when the committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to those who had done nothing for peace. In my view, by making such decisions, they significantly undermined the credibility of the award," he pointed out.

"A person once came [to power] <...> and was awarded [the Nobel Peace Prize] right away, after only a month or two. What for? He had not done anything! Is this how it works?" the Russian leader said, adding that the peace prize should be awarded for great personal achievements.

"That said, the credibility (of the Noble Committee - TASS) has largely been lost," Putin concluded.