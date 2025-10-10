Time galore to extend New START, assuming America wants to — Putin

TAJIKISTAN, October 10. /TASS/. There is still enough time to extend the New START Treaty before it expires in February, assuming America’s heart is in it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a news conference after attending a CIS summit.

"Will the next few months be enough to make a decision to extend [New START]? I think that’s enough time, provided there is good will [in the United States] to extend these agreements," the Russian leader said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry and the US State Department have maintained contacts, Putin added, and if the Americans decide "that’s not for them," that "would not be critical" for Russia. "Everything is going according to plan over here," he emphasized.