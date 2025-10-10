Moldovan authorities turning country into supply base for Kiev — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The Moldovan authorities are trying to turn the country into a supply base for the criminal Kiev regime, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Izvestia.

"We regard the country's military strategy for 2025-2035, which was approved by the Moldovan government, as another step aimed at militarizing the country, bringing it closer to NATO, and turning it into a supply base for the criminal regime in Kiev," the senior diplomat said. "This is what the Western sponsors of the Moldovan leadership are actively pursuing under the guise of European integration," Galuzin pointed out.

According to him, the anti-Russian orientation of the strategy is obvious. "Despite our country's consistent demonstration of a desire to develop a pragmatic, mutually respectful dialogue with Moldova based on equality and non-interference in internal affairs, this strategy is anti-Russian," the deputy foreign minister stressed.

"Year after year, NATO arms supplies to the country are increasing. Moldovan servicemen regularly participate in multinational drills with alliance countries inside and outside the country," the senior diplomat said. "In 2024 alone, there were over 30 such drills. With NATO's support, 18 long-term projects are being implemented in Moldova. It is no coincidence that a key element of the new military strategy is the provision that the military training of Moldovan servicemen will be carried out 'in accordance with NATO standards,'" Galuzin concluded.